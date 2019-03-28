Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippine MPs urge probe into claims Chinese former adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte adviser was involved in drugs trade
- Duterte and other top officials have fiercely refuted the drug allegation, saying the former adviser has no narcotics ties
Rodrigo Duterte photographed with suspected Chinese ‘drug lords’, says former narcotics official
- A former anti-narcotics official who wrote a report on two suspected Chinese “drug lords” said he sent the document to officials, but was unaware if any government action had been taken
- One of the men had allegedly set up a meth lab in Davao, where Duterte previously served as a long-time mayor before taking office
