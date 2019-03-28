Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine MPs urge probe into claims Chinese former adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte adviser was involved in drugs trade

  • Duterte and other top officials have fiercely refuted the drug allegation, saying the former adviser has no narcotics ties
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:13am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:34am, 28 Mar, 2019


Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte photographed with suspected Chinese ‘drug lords’, says former narcotics official

  • A former anti-narcotics official who wrote a report on two suspected Chinese “drug lords” said he sent the document to officials, but was unaware if any government action had been taken
  • One of the men had allegedly set up a meth lab in Davao, where Duterte previously served as a long-time mayor before taking office
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:33pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:41pm, 25 Mar, 2019


