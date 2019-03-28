Police launched searches of several properties in Ho Chi Minh City after the bust. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnam arrests Chinese man with massive 300kg haul of heroin in drugs crackdown
- Vietnam has clocked several high-profile busts in recent months as it seeks to contain rampant drug trafficking
- The bust follows a seizure in the city last week involving 16 Chinese citizens and three Vietnamese accused of running a major drug ring under the guise of a textile business
Thai policemen at a press conference showing seized methamphetamine pills in Bangkok. Photo: AP Photo
Some 100 new types of legal highs emerged in East and Southeast Asia in 2018: UN report
- The report also said the supply of methamphetamine and other designer drugs in the region has reached “unprecedented levels”
- A total of 434 new psychoactive substances were detected in East and Southeast Asia over the past decade, including potent synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl
