Police launched searches of several properties in Ho Chi Minh City after the bust. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Vietnam arrests Chinese man with massive 300kg haul of heroin in drugs crackdown

  • Vietnam has clocked several high-profile busts in recent months as it seeks to contain rampant drug trafficking
  • The bust follows a seizure in the city last week involving 16 Chinese citizens and three Vietnamese accused of running a major drug ring under the guise of a textile business
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Published: 5:00pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Thai policemen at a press conference showing seized methamphetamine pills in Bangkok. Photo: AP Photo
Southeast Asia

Some 100 new types of legal highs emerged in East and Southeast Asia in 2018: UN report

  • The report also said the supply of methamphetamine and other designer drugs in the region has reached “unprecedented levels”
  • A total of 434 new psychoactive substances were detected in East and Southeast Asia over the past decade, including potent synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl
Topic |   Drugs
Raquel Carvalho

Published: 4:50pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:54pm, 11 Mar, 2019

