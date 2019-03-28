Leaders of the pro-junta political party, Palang Pracharath, greet supporters in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thai Election Commission says junta-aligned Palang Pracharath Party won popular vote
- The commission announced earlier that the main anti-junta party, Pheu Thai, had won the most constituency seats in the March 24 vote
- Both parties have said the results mean they have a mandate to form the next government
Thailand’s election was ‘heavily tilted’ towards pro-junta Palang Pracharat party, Asian election monitor says
- The party backing junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has said it is gathering coalition partners to form a government
- The main opposition Pheu Thai party, loyal to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, has alleged ‘irregularities’
