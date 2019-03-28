Channels

Leaders of the pro-junta political party, Palang Pracharath, greet supporters in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Thai Election Commission says junta-aligned Palang Pracharath Party won popular vote

  • The commission announced earlier that the main anti-junta party, Pheu Thai, had won the most constituency seats in the March 24 vote
  • Both parties have said the results mean they have a mandate to form the next government
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:04pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s election was ‘heavily tilted’ towards pro-junta Palang Pracharat party, Asian election monitor says

  • The party backing junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has said it is gathering coalition partners to form a government
  • The main opposition Pheu Thai party, loyal to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, has alleged ‘irregularities’
Topic |   Thai elections
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:00pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

