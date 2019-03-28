Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak faces dozens of charges related to the 1MDB scandal. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia sets date for Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
- The disgraced former prime minister faces charges relating to US$10 million found in his personal bank accounts
- Prosecutors believe US$4.5 billion was siphoned out of the state investment fund and used to back Hollywood films and buy the superyacht Equanimity
Fugitive financier Jho Low. Photo: SCMP
Malaysia seizes 1MDB suspect Jho Low’s family mansion in Penang, media report says
- A notice of seizure was posted on the front wall of the house and addressed to a person, who bears the same name as Low’s mother Goh Gaik Ewe
