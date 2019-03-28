Malaysia’s PM Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
Mahathir Mohamad says European Union risks ‘trade war’ with Malaysia over palm oil curbs
- “Trade wars are not something we like to promote but on the other hand it is grossly unfair for rich people to try and impoverish poor people,” he warned
