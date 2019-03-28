Channels

Malaysia’s PM Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Mahathir Mohamad says European Union risks ‘trade war’ with Malaysia over palm oil curbs

  • “Trade wars are not something we like to promote but on the other hand it is grossly unfair for rich people to try and impoverish poor people,” he warned
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:37pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:52pm, 28 Mar, 2019

An Indonesian palm oil farmer with his product. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

I’ll buy planes from China? Maybe not, says Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad – but EU should still rethink its war on palm oil

  • The Malaysian prime minister says the European Union’s planned ban on palm oil will provoke a backlash – even if it’s not the one he originally claimed
  • Malaysia and Indonesia are teaming up to oppose an EU plan to phase out palm oil in biofuels by 2030
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 9:22pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

