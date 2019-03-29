A hologram of the politician beamed during an election campaign in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesian president Joko Widodo reaches out to key voters via hologram ahead of elections
- Running on a right schedule, the politician is using three-dimensional images of himself at some campaign rallies to save time
- His casually-dressed hologram denounces fake news and urges voters against letting religion influence their decisions
A pair of bare-breasted mermaid statues have been given some family values treatment at an Indonesian theme park. Photo: AFP
Indonesian park covers up bare-breasted mermaid statues with tube tops to preserve ‘Eastern values’
- The mermaids have been on display for years at Jakarta’s Ancol Dreamland, but got a modest makeover after the park recently launched a family-friendly policy
- The plan was foiled as people kept pulling down the garments, forcing the park to move the mermaids to a more secluded spot
