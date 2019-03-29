Channels

A hologram of the politician beamed during an election campaign in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian president Joko Widodo reaches out to key voters via hologram ahead of elections

  • Running on a right schedule, the politician is using three-dimensional images of himself at some campaign rallies to save time
  • His casually-dressed hologram denounces fake news and urges voters against letting religion influence their decisions
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

