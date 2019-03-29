Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia moves to seize millions from 1MDB fugitive financier Jho Low’s father’s bank accounts
- Money in the seven of his father’s accounts is believed to have originated from the state investment company
- Authorities have seized a mansion belonging to the Low family in connection to investigations into 1MDB
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard in 2015. Photo: Reuters