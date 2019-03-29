Vietnamese customs officials inspecting seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment in a warehouse in Danang. Photo: AFP
Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of ivory from Congo as authorities struggle to crack down on illegal animal trade
- The ivory-stuffed timber logs were discovered Tuesday at Da Nang’s main port on a ship from the Republic of Congo in central Africa
Topic | Vietnam
