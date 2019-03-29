Palang Pracharat Party leader Uttama Savanayana. Photo: AP
Thai king’s coronation, not forming government our focus: pro-junta party Palang Pracharat
- Charges of vote-buying have marred Thailand’s first election since a military coup five years ago
- PM Prayuth said coalition-building should involve “banding together to do good for the country and the people.”
Topic | Thailand
Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Thailand election: can seven-party ‘democratic front’ block path to power for junta proxies and Prayuth Chan-ocha?
- Seven parties led by Pheu Thai, the party projected to have won the most seats, say the pro-junta camp should stand aside
- The parties do not yet know the exact number of seats they have won as the final result can only be confirmed after the king’s coronation in May
Topic | Thai elections
