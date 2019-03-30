Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore’s former top economic planner Philip Yeo. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s former economic tsar Philip Yeo on wooing talent and his Hong Kong ‘hit list’

  • The fast-talking bureaucrat was tasked with growing Singapore’s biomedical sector
  • Top Hong Kong scientist Nancy Ip Yuk-yu was in his sights but Yeo’s former classmate, textile tycoon Marjorie Yang Mun-tak, foiled his plan
Topic |   Singapore
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 8:00am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:08am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s former top economic planner Philip Yeo. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system. Photo: Roy Issa
Society

What took Singapore so long to scrap streaming in secondary schools?

  • One of the world’s best education systems has just slaughtered a sacred cow to staunch the growing class divide.
  • In doing so, it hopes to end the stigma of being ‘normal’
Topic |   Singapore
Jane Ng

Jane Ng  

Published: 12:45pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.