In this photo released by Thailand’s Department of Natural Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation on Thursday, Trangers prepare to extract six baby elephants stuck in a muddy pond at Thap Lan National Park, northeastern Thailand. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Cheers as six baby elephants, trapped in mudhole, are rescued by rangers in Thailand

  • Rangers built a ramp to release the trapped elephants, who ran into the forest where their parents were thought to be circling the area
Topic |   Conservation
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:08am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:08am, 30 Mar, 2019

In this photo released by Thailand's Department of Natural Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation on Thursday, Trangers prepare to extract six baby elephants stuck in a muddy pond at Thap Lan National Park, northeastern Thailand. Photo: AP
The Elephant Project has signed a historic protection agreement with the Myanmar government to relocate captive elephants at risk to sanctuary elsewhere in the country.
Travel & Leisure

Sanctuary plan for Myanmar elephants in captivity to save them from conflict or performing for tourists

  • Thousands of captive Myanmar elephants left redundant by a government clampdown on logging are being thrown a lifeline
  • A new programme will relocate animals from areas prone to elephant-human conflict to safety elsewhere in the country
Topic |   Conservation
Marissa Carruthers

Marissa Carruthers  

Published: 9:00pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:31pm, 19 Mar, 2019

The Elephant Project has signed a historic protection agreement with the Myanmar government to relocate captive elephants at risk to sanctuary elsewhere in the country.
