In this photo released by Thailand’s Department of Natural Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation on Thursday, Trangers prepare to extract six baby elephants stuck in a muddy pond at Thap Lan National Park, northeastern Thailand. Photo: AP
Cheers as six baby elephants, trapped in mudhole, are rescued by rangers in Thailand
- Rangers built a ramp to release the trapped elephants, who ran into the forest where their parents were thought to be circling the area
The Elephant Project has signed a historic protection agreement with the Myanmar government to relocate captive elephants at risk to sanctuary elsewhere in the country.
Sanctuary plan for Myanmar elephants in captivity to save them from conflict or performing for tourists
- Thousands of captive Myanmar elephants left redundant by a government clampdown on logging are being thrown a lifeline
- A new programme will relocate animals from areas prone to elephant-human conflict to safety elsewhere in the country
