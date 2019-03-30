Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Thai police officer records results during vote counting in the general election at a polling station in Chiang Mai province on March 24, 2019. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

‘Computer error’ blamed for incorrect vote totals, says Thai Election Commission

  • Tabulation software had trouble handling data entered simultaneously at different places and sometimes displayed the wrong numbers, the commission said
Topic |   Asia elections
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:46am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:46am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Thai police officer records results during vote counting in the general election at a polling station in Chiang Mai province on March 24, 2019. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.