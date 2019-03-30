Channels

Zuhairi Misrawi, Indonesian President Jokowi's spokesman. Photo: Amy Chew
Southeast Asia

Narrowing lead before Indonesia presidential vote nothing to fear for Joko Widodo, says spokesman

  • Jokowi’s policies have helped ‘almost all segments of society’, said Zuhairi Misrawi, adding the economy is up and poverty levels down
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 5:41pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:51pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Dewi Fortuna Anwar
Opinion

Opinion

Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Indonesia election: Widodo has courted Chinese cash. He’s about to find out the cost

  • Critics accuse President Joko Widodo of not protecting the country’s national interests in his drive to attract foreign investment from Beijing
  • Amid an increasingly charged political climate, anti-Chinese sentiment could be manipulated for political purposes, as it has been in the past
Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Dewi Fortuna Anwar  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 29 Mar, 2019

