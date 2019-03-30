Channels

Actor George Clooney. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over gay sex death penalty

  • The nine hotels are located in the US, Britain, France and Italy
  • Homosexuality is already illegal in the sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence
Topic |   LGBTQ
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:26pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:26pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Actor George Clooney. Photo: AFP
Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery

  • Tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code – which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft – next Wednesday
Topic |   Religion
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:58pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA
