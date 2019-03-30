Actor George Clooney. Photo: AFP
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over gay sex death penalty
- The nine hotels are located in the US, Britain, France and Italy
- Homosexuality is already illegal in the sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence
Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA
Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
- Tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code – which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft – next Wednesday
