Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo addresses a rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
Philippine Senate hopefuls appeal for expat votes in Hong Kong
- The election is seen as a referendum on President Rodrigo Duterte’s governance
- About half of 87,000 registered Filipino voters in the city will begin casting their ballots on April 13
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo addresses a rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay. Photo: AP
A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay. Photo: AP