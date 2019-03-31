Channels

Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo addresses a rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
Southeast Asia

Philippine Senate hopefuls appeal for expat votes in Hong Kong

  • The election is seen as a referendum on President Rodrigo Duterte's governance
  • About half of 87,000 registered Filipino voters in the city will begin casting their ballots on April 13
Topic | The Philippines
Mary Ann Benitez

Mary Ann Benitez  

Published: 4:30pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo addresses a rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay. Photo: AP
Simon Tay
Opinion

Opinion

Simon Tay

To reclaim Philippines from Beijing's grasp, US must look beyond the South China Sea

  • The Trump administration talks up an old defence treaty and invites Duterte to visit.
  • Meanwhile, Manila is awash with Chinese cash
Simon Tay

Simon Tay  

Published: 7:30pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay. Photo: AP
