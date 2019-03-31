Channels

People watching the debate on television at a food stall in Jakarta on March 30, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Presidential candidates Joko Widodo, Prabowo Subianto spar over defence policy as Indonesia vote nears

  • President Widodo touted technology as key to protecting the country, while challenger Subianto, a former general, pledged to boost the defence budget
Topic |   Asia elections
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:11pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:10pm, 31 Mar, 2019

The curious case of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte provides a cautionary tale for Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Richard Heydarian

Indonesia has a lot in common with the Philippines – maybe too much, as Widodo and Prabowo take pages from Duterte’s playbook

  • The Indonesian elections arguably resemble a battle between the different instincts that define the so-called Dutertismo ideology
  • In each country, half of the population prefers a ‘strong leader’ who doesn’t have to bother with institutional checks and balances
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Published: 9:00am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:12pm, 21 Mar, 2019

