Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Brunei backlash: celebrities slam ‘barbaric’ laws allowing death by stoning for gay sex and adultery

  • Brunei, an absolute monarchy ruled for 51 years by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is to implement the new penal code starting on Wednesday
  • Homosexuality is already illegal in the sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence. The law applies only to Muslims
Topic |   LGBTQ
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:14am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:14am, 1 Apr, 2019

Brunei first introduced Islamic criminal law in 2014. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Brunei ‘rushing through’ new anti-LGBT laws that could see gay people being stoned to death: rights groups

  • The country is set to fast-track changes to its penal code that could see people from the LGBTQ community whipped or stoned to death, rights groups say
Topic |   LGBTQ
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:04pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 26 Mar, 2019

