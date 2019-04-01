Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Reuters
Brunei backlash: celebrities slam ‘barbaric’ laws allowing death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
- Brunei, an absolute monarchy ruled for 51 years by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is to implement the new penal code starting on Wednesday
- Homosexuality is already illegal in the sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence. The law applies only to Muslims
Topic | LGBTQ
Brunei first introduced Islamic criminal law in 2014. Photo: AFP
Brunei ‘rushing through’ new anti-LGBT laws that could see gay people being stoned to death: rights groups
- The country is set to fast-track changes to its penal code that could see people from the LGBTQ community whipped or stoned to death, rights groups say
