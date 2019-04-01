Doan Thi Huong, who was a suspect in the murder of Kim Jong-nam. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese suspect in Kim Jong-nam assassination accepts reduced charge, ‘very likely to walk free’
- She has been on trial since 2017 for the murder of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur airport with a toxic nerve agent in a cold war-style hit
- The attorney general agreed last month to withdraw the charge against her Indonesian co-defendant, Siti Aisyah
Topic | Kim Jong-nam
