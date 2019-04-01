Indonesia’s presidential candidate Joko Widodo (left) and his opponent Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s opposition threatens to wage street protests over irregularities in election rolls
- The opposition found anomalies in voter rolls, such as errors in dates of birth, or duplicate identity card numbers, affecting about 9 per cent of voters
- There is a “clear possibility” the opposition could go to the constitutional court unless it obtained satisfactory answers from the election commission, said the media director for the opposition campaign
Zuhairi Misrawi, Indonesian President Jokowi's spokesman. Photo: Amy Chew
Narrowing lead before Indonesia presidential vote nothing to fear for Joko Widodo, says spokesman
- Jokowi’s policies have helped ‘almost all segments of society’, said Zuhairi Misrawi, adding the economy is up and poverty levels down
