Indonesia’s presidential candidate Joko Widodo (left) and his opponent Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s opposition threatens to wage street protests over irregularities in election rolls

  • The opposition found anomalies in voter rolls, such as errors in dates of birth, or duplicate identity card numbers, affecting about 9 per cent of voters
  • There is a “clear possibility” the opposition could go to the constitutional court unless it obtained satisfactory answers from the election commission, said the media director for the opposition campaign
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:22pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:22pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Zuhairi Misrawi, Indonesian President Jokowi's spokesman. Photo: Amy Chew
Southeast Asia

Narrowing lead before Indonesia presidential vote nothing to fear for Joko Widodo, says spokesman

  • Jokowi’s policies have helped ‘almost all segments of society’, said Zuhairi Misrawi, adding the economy is up and poverty levels down
Topic |   Asia elections
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 5:41pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:46pm, 1 Apr, 2019

