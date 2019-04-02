A worker at a crude oil well on Bunyu island, East Kalimantan province. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia eyes US$7.7 billion investment in three new special economic zones
- The government aims to create 120,000 jobs in East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, and North Maluku by 2025
- Investors in the special economic zones get preferential treatment, such as removal of import duties for manufacturing of export goods, and easier land and employment rules
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Can Joko Widodo spend his way to re-election in Indonesia?
- Widodo is leaving nothing to chance as he seeks to win a second five-year term, showering local governments with billions of dollars
- Economic growth is well short of the 7 per cent promised by Widodo when he came to power in October 2014
