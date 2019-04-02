Channels

A worker at a crude oil well on Bunyu island, East Kalimantan province. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia eyes US$7.7 billion investment in three new special economic zones

  • The government aims to create 120,000 jobs in East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, and North Maluku by 2025
  • Investors in the special economic zones get preferential treatment, such as removal of import duties for manufacturing of export goods, and easier land and employment rules
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters  

Aloysius Unditu  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2019

A worker at a crude oil well on Bunyu island, East Kalimantan province. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Can Joko Widodo spend his way to re-election in Indonesia?

  • Widodo is leaving nothing to chance as he seeks to win a second five-year term, showering local governments with billions of dollars
  • Economic growth is well short of the 7 per cent promised by Widodo when he came to power in October 2014
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:08am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
