Ly Tong in 2006, arriving at the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Ly Tong, the Vietnamese folk hero who hijacked planes to fight communism, approaches his final descent
- In 1992, he released sacks with 50,000 fliers out of the cockpit window over Ho Chi Minh City
- He parachuted from an emergency exit into a swamp, where the Vietnamese government arrested him two hours later
Topic | Vietnam
A Vietnamese worker dismantles a billboard in Hanoi on March 2, 2019, two days after the second US-North Korea summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Asia Briefing: What next for North Korea? What next in Vietnam’s trade, tech and tourism transformation?
- In the wake of the failure of the Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam, we analyse what comes next for North Korea and the region
- We look at Vietnam’s economic windfall from the US-China trade war as well as the huge South Korean tourism trade and its push to become the Silicon Valley of South East Asia
Topic | North Korea
