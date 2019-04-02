Channels

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Photos: TNS, AFP
Southeast Asia

Derision on social media as Singapore’s list of ‘offensive’ songs by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande hits the wrong notes

  • A list of “offensive” lyrics by performers such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Nine Inch Nails was distributed to Singapore parliamentarians on Monday
  • It was used cited as examples of songs that could affect racial and religious harmony in the city state
Topic |   Singapore
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 7:31pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 2 Apr, 2019


Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Politics

Singapore introduces anti-fake news law to counter falsehoods aimed at ‘exploiting’ the city’s ‘fault lines’

  • The proposed law steps up existing powers the government has to compel news outlets to display corrections or disclaimers about falsehoods in published content
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 8:50pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:58am, 2 Apr, 2019


