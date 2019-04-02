Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Photos: TNS, AFP
Derision on social media as Singapore’s list of ‘offensive’ songs by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande hits the wrong notes
- A list of “offensive” lyrics by performers such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Nine Inch Nails was distributed to Singapore parliamentarians on Monday
- It was used cited as examples of songs that could affect racial and religious harmony in the city state
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Singapore introduces anti-fake news law to counter falsehoods aimed at ‘exploiting’ the city’s ‘fault lines’
- The proposed law steps up existing powers the government has to compel news outlets to display corrections or disclaimers about falsehoods in published content
