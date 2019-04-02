Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Reuters
Brunei’s adoption of hardline sharia laws signals shift to China, turn away from West: observers
- The country’s implementation of strict sharia laws during a weakening economy signals a shift towards investments from China, observers say
- As in many other parts of Asia, Chinese companies are investing huge sums in the absolute monarchy, part of an infrastructure drive aimed at extending Beijing’s economic and geopolitical clout
Topic | Religion
Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Reuters
Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA
Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
- Tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code – which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft – next Wednesday
Topic | Religion
Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA