Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: AFP
Sultan insists Brunei is ‘fair and happy’ country despite stoning coming into effect for gay sex and adultery
- The sultan – who is one of the world’s wealthiest men and lives in a vast, golden-domed palace – announced plans for the code in 2013
Topic | LGBTQ
Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: AFP
A pride parade in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Explained: gay rights, LGBTQ and same-sex marriage in Asia
- Taiwan and Australia are beacons of progress for the region’s LGBTQ community and India’s improving – but Hong Kong, not so much
- And critics say Indonesia and Malaysia are going backwards
Topic | LGBTQ
A pride parade in Tokyo. Photo: AFP