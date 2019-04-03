Channels

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Sultan insists Brunei is ‘fair and happy’ country despite stoning coming into effect for gay sex and adultery

  • The sultan – who is one of the world’s wealthiest men and lives in a vast, golden-domed palace – announced plans for the code in 2013
Topic |   LGBTQ
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:17pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:17pm, 3 Apr, 2019


A pride parade in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Explained

Explained: gay rights, LGBTQ and same-sex marriage in Asia

  • Taiwan and Australia are beacons of progress for the region’s LGBTQ community and India’s improving – but Hong Kong, not so much
  • And critics say Indonesia and Malaysia are going backwards
Topic |   LGBTQ
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Published: 4:26pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:21pm, 12 Mar, 2019

A pride parade in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
