The entrance to the Resorts World Sentosa casino in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s two casinos set to grow in size in US$6.6 billion investment plan
- The planned enhancements to the city’s integrated resorts include a new hotel tower at Marina Bay Sands and the addition of two new attractions at Universal Studios Singapore
Cove Grove at Sentosa Cove, Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
From Crazy Rich Asians to a poor man’s Bali: the rise and fall (and rise) of Sentosa Cove, Singapore’s ‘Monte Carlo’
- Singapore’s Sentosa Cove was once touted as a home for the rich and famous
- Twenty years on, with property prices in the doldrums, some wonder if it is more Bali than Monte Carlo. Still, there are signs its fortunes are turning
