Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and China President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte calls China a ‘friend’ amid South China Sea tensions
- In a speech, Duterte he would not get into a spat with China over the South China Sea because it would result in war
Topic | Diplomacy
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Philippines goes cap in hand to China as water shortage bites
- Delegation from Manila lands in Beijing to seek loans and unlock funds for controversial China-backed Kaliwa dam
- Critics say the Duterte government has engineered the water shortage to gain backing for the dam, which indigenous tribes oppose
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
