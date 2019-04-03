Channels

Malaysian police in the past have denied any involvement in the disappearances. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Police special forces likely behind disappearances of Shiite Muslim activist and Christian pastor, says Malaysia’s human rights commission

  • Amri Che Mat, who worked with the poor, disappeared in November 2016 in the northern state of Perlis
  • Raymond Koh, who ran a charity that helped the underprivileged, including Muslims, was kidnapped by masked men in February 2017 in Kuala Lumpur
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 3 Apr, 2019

The Jameh Masjid in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Politics

Malaysia’s crackdown on insulting Islam: divine inspiration from Pakatan Harapan?

  • Opposition parties milking pro-Muslim sentiments have teamed up against Mahathir’s government, which is struggling to realise its election pledges
  • But a new initiative to police insults against Islam looks like an effort to tip the scales back in the government’s favour
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 2:37pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:12pm, 22 Mar, 2019

The Jameh Masjid in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
