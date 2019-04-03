Malaysian police in the past have denied any involvement in the disappearances. Photo: EPA
Police special forces likely behind disappearances of Shiite Muslim activist and Christian pastor, says Malaysia’s human rights commission
- Amri Che Mat, who worked with the poor, disappeared in November 2016 in the northern state of Perlis
- Raymond Koh, who ran a charity that helped the underprivileged, including Muslims, was kidnapped by masked men in February 2017 in Kuala Lumpur
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian police in the past have denied any involvement in the disappearances. Photo: EPA
The Jameh Masjid in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s crackdown on insulting Islam: divine inspiration from Pakatan Harapan?
- Opposition parties milking pro-Muslim sentiments have teamed up against Mahathir’s government, which is struggling to realise its election pledges
- But a new initiative to police insults against Islam looks like an effort to tip the scales back in the government’s favour
Topic | Malaysia
The Jameh Masjid in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP