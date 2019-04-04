A textile worker in Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, Indonesia. Photo: Facebook
Shenzhen-listed textile firm’s Indonesia investment fuels hopes of silver lining in US-China trade war
- Jiangsu Lianfa Textile is pumping at least US$350 million in a Central Java factory, sparking optimism that Chinese firms will choose Indonesia as they shift their production centres to avoid trade tariffs
- Textile exports contributed US$13.8 billion last year, and the government is aiming to grow exports to US$15 billion for the US, Japanese and European markets
Topic | Indonesia
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
US-China trade war means it’s ‘too soon to predict a turnaround in fortunes’ for regional manufacturing
- Rise in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index matched by the likes of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in March
- Trade talks between China and the United States set to resume in Washington this week after last week’s latest round in Beijing
Topic | China economy
