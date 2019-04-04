Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A textile worker in Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, Indonesia. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Shenzhen-listed textile firm’s Indonesia investment fuels hopes of silver lining in US-China trade war

  • Jiangsu Lianfa Textile is pumping at least US$350 million in a Central Java factory, sparking optimism that Chinese firms will choose Indonesia as they shift their production centres to avoid trade tariffs
  • Textile exports contributed US$13.8 billion last year, and the government is aiming to grow exports to US$15 billion for the US, Japanese and European markets
Topic |   Indonesia
Aloysius Unditu

Aloysius Unditu  

Published: 5:55pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A textile worker in Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, Indonesia. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war means it’s ‘too soon to predict a turnaround in fortunes’ for regional manufacturing

  • Rise in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index matched by the likes of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in March
  • Trade talks between China and the United States set to resume in Washington this week after last week’s latest round in Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:25am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.