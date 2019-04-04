Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People gather during a protest in Singapore on Hyflux’s debt restructuring plan. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s Hyflux scraps restructuring plan as tensions with investors come to a boil

  • The company, which is saddled with debts of US$2 billion, said it had no confidence its saviour would complete a S$530 million cash injection
  • Indonesian consortium SM Investments had been given a deadline to respond on whether it would go ahead with the investment, but did not give Hyflux a clear answer, sources said
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:44pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

People gather during a protest in Singapore on Hyflux’s debt restructuring plan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hyflux employees. Photo: Hyflux
Southeast Asia

Singapore water and power company Hyflux’s huge financial problems stun investors

  • At one time, the company had seemed to have a gold seal of government approval and promised investors a 6 per cent annual return forever
  • But as cash depleted and its liabilities approached the billions, it was forced to seek court protection from creditors to restructure
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:30pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hyflux employees. Photo: Hyflux
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.