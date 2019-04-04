People gather during a protest in Singapore on Hyflux’s debt restructuring plan. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s Hyflux scraps restructuring plan as tensions with investors come to a boil
- The company, which is saddled with debts of US$2 billion, said it had no confidence its saviour would complete a S$530 million cash injection
- Indonesian consortium SM Investments had been given a deadline to respond on whether it would go ahead with the investment, but did not give Hyflux a clear answer, sources said
Hyflux employees. Photo: Hyflux
Singapore water and power company Hyflux’s huge financial problems stun investors
- At one time, the company had seemed to have a gold seal of government approval and promised investors a 6 per cent annual return forever
- But as cash depleted and its liabilities approached the billions, it was forced to seek court protection from creditors to restructure
