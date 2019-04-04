Thai voters cast their votes at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai election commission orders recount of votes, new elections at eight polling stations
- Votes at two polling stations in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen will be recounted
- Six polling stations will have new elections due to the number of voters not matching the number of ballots in the March 24 vote
A Thai police officer records results during vote counting in the general election at a polling station in Chiang Mai province on March 24, 2019. Photo: EPA
