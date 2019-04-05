Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia makes U-turn on ICC, decides not to join war crimes court

  • Opposition politicians have been able to create confusion in the minds of the people, that this law negates the rights of the Malays, Mahathir said
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:11pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:34pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Where does Malaysia stand on gay rights? Despite promises of Mahathir Mohamad’s Pakatan Harapan, nobody knows

  • One government minister criticises a feminist rally for including LGBT campaigners, another claims there are no gay people in Malaysia
  • Has Pakatan Harapan forgotten its pre-election pledges – or is this a cynical attempt to court the conservative Muslim vote?
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:30pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
