The International Criminal Court in The Hague. Photo: ICC
Malaysia backtracks on decision to join International Criminal Court amid royal opposition
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced the decision on Friday in a strongly worded speech in which he angrily alluded to royal influence
- His Pakatan Harapan government had been on track to ratify the treaty establishing the court after signing an instrument of accession last month
Supporters of Mahathir Mohamad are seen outside of the National Palace, a day after general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
In Mahathir’s new Malaysia, a perfect storm for the Pakatan Harapan?
- Almost a year after Pakatan Harapan’s shock electoral victory, the coalition has been rattled by opponents clawing their way back to relevance and voters clamouring for a faster pace of change.
- Teething problems or something more?
