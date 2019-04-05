Channels

The International Criminal Court in The Hague. Photo: ICC
Malaysia backtracks on decision to join International Criminal Court amid royal opposition

  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced the decision on Friday in a strongly worded speech in which he angrily alluded to royal influence
  • His Pakatan Harapan government had been on track to ratify the treaty establishing the court after signing an instrument of accession last month
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 8:07pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:26pm, 5 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Supporters of Mahathir Mohamad are seen outside of the National Palace, a day after general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
In Mahathir’s new Malaysia, a perfect storm for the Pakatan Harapan?

  • Almost a year after Pakatan Harapan’s shock electoral victory, the coalition has been rattled by opponents clawing their way back to relevance and voters clamouring for a faster pace of change.
  • Teething problems or something more?
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 9:33am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:50am, 10 Mar, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
