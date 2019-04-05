Thai activists protest against the Election Commission in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thai election officials say 66 victorious candidates face disqualification
- If any of the 66 candidates who won the most votes in their districts are disqualified, it would directly affect the final election results
Topic | Thailand
Thai activists protest against the Election Commission in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Thailand election: can seven-party ‘democratic front’ block path to power for junta proxies and Prayuth Chan-ocha?
- Seven parties led by Pheu Thai, the party projected to have won the most seats, say the pro-junta camp should stand aside
- The parties do not yet know the exact number of seats they have won as the final result can only be confirmed after the king’s coronation in May
Topic | Thai elections
Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters