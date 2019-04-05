Channels

Thai activists protest against the Election Commission in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thai election officials say 66 victorious candidates face disqualification

  • If any of the 66 candidates who won the most votes in their districts are disqualified, it would directly affect the final election results
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:20pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:40pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Thai activists protest against the Election Commission in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Thailand election: can seven-party ‘democratic front’ block path to power for junta proxies and Prayuth Chan-ocha?

  • Seven parties led by Pheu Thai, the party projected to have won the most seats, say the pro-junta camp should stand aside
  • The parties do not yet know the exact number of seats they have won as the final result can only be confirmed after the king’s coronation in May
Topic |   Thai elections
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 11:42am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:48pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters
