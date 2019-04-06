A boycott against businesses owned by the Brunei state has continued to grow after an outcry from LGBT campaigners including Elton John (at right) and celebrities including the actor George Clooney. Photo: AFP
Brunei’s Dorchester hotel in London abandoned by companies over gay sex law after George Clooney and others protest
- The boycott of businesses owned by the Brunei state has continued to grow in recent days after an outcry from LGBT and human rights campaigners
- Brunei has decided to make gay sex and adultery punishable by stoning to death
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: EPA
Gays face death by stoning in Brunei, the ‘Saudi of Southeast Asia’. Really?
- The tiny oil-rich nation has been criticised by Ellen and Elton John since imposing a strict new Islamic penal code that prescribes death by stoning for gay and extramarital sex
- But many of those who have lived and worked in the country suggest the law is mostly for show
