Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Popular Thai party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit answers junta sedition summons

  • Supporters chanted ‘Keep fighting, Thanathorn’ outside the police station in Bangkok where he answered accusations of sedition and assisting criminals
Topic |   Asia elections
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:07pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit faces a sedition charge. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

#savethanathorn: twist in Thailand’s election dispute as Future Forward leader faces sedition charge

  • Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his deputy Piyabutr Saengkanokkul both face criminal charges that could end their political careers
  • Move raises speculation that junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha will stop at nothing to cripple the democratic front that claims to have won the vote
Topic |   Thai elections
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 6:39pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:15am, 4 Apr, 2019

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit faces a sedition charge. Photo: AFP
