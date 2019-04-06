Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on May 19, 2018 in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Clearing the air: Singapore and Malaysia end flight route row days before leaders meet

  • But water woes remain, with supply and maritime border both on agenda at Monday’s summit in Kuala Lumpur
Topic |   Singapore
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 4:40pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39pm, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on May 19, 2018 in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on March 14. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Malaysia and Singapore freeze port limit claims in bid to resolve maritime tensions, but water woes remain

  • The neighbours’ foreign ministers have agreed to measures including preventing government vessels from anchoring in a disputed area
  • Bilateral relations are at a low point following disagreements over airspace boundaries and the price Singapore pays for fresh water from Malaysia
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 5:48pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on March 14. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.