Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on May 19, 2018 in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Clearing the air: Singapore and Malaysia end flight route row days before leaders meet
- But water woes remain, with supply and maritime border both on agenda at Monday’s summit in Kuala Lumpur
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on March 14. Photo: AP
Malaysia and Singapore freeze port limit claims in bid to resolve maritime tensions, but water woes remain
- The neighbours’ foreign ministers have agreed to measures including preventing government vessels from anchoring in a disputed area
- Bilateral relations are at a low point following disagreements over airspace boundaries and the price Singapore pays for fresh water from Malaysia
