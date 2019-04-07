Passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: SCMP Pictures
For millennial Asian travellers, here’s how to avoid a raw deal when booking trips online
- Flight aggregators can sometimes give you a raw deal, the Hong Kong Consumer Council says
- Seasoned travellers give their suggestions, including taking the time to compare prices on flight aggregators with what airline websites offer
Topic | Asia Travel
Passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Dresden, in Germany, is just one of the 81,000 cities covered by Airbnb.
The good, bad and ugly sides to Airbnb: purveyor of accommodation and experiences
- The world-leading homestay site offers host interaction and the chance to see lesser-known areas in cities
- While horror stories might have grabbed headlines, one of the most common complaints is to do with surprise pets
Topic | Travel pros and cons
Dresden, in Germany, is just one of the 81,000 cities covered by Airbnb.