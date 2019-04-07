Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

For many Vietnamese immigrants to the United States, Ly Tong was an uncompromising enemy of communism. And that, in their eyes, made him a hero. File photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Ex-fighter pilot Ly Tong, who hijacked Vietnam Airlines plane with plastic knife and coat hanger before parachuting into swamp, dies at 74

  • Ly Tong was famous for hijacking an Airbus A310 in 1992 and dropping leaflets over Ho Chi Minh City
  • His sentence of 20 years in prison was cut short after the US and Vietnam normalised relations. Tong was granted amnesty in 1998
Topic |   Obituaries
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:27pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:27pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

For many Vietnamese immigrants to the United States, Ly Tong was an uncompromising enemy of communism. And that, in their eyes, made him a hero. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The China Airlines plane (front) that was involved in an attempted hijacking, at Kai Tak airport, in March 1978. Photo: SCMP
Short Reads

When a China Airlines plane was almost hijacked by a Taiwanese flight engineer

As the Boeing 737 was making its descent into Hong Kong, Shih Ming-cheng struck the pilot, ordering him to redirect the plane to the mainland

Topic |   From our archives
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Published: 9:00pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The China Airlines plane (front) that was involved in an attempted hijacking, at Kai Tak airport, in March 1978. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.