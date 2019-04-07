For many Vietnamese immigrants to the United States, Ly Tong was an uncompromising enemy of communism. And that, in their eyes, made him a hero. File photo: AP
Ex-fighter pilot Ly Tong, who hijacked Vietnam Airlines plane with plastic knife and coat hanger before parachuting into swamp, dies at 74
- Ly Tong was famous for hijacking an Airbus A310 in 1992 and dropping leaflets over Ho Chi Minh City
- His sentence of 20 years in prison was cut short after the US and Vietnam normalised relations. Tong was granted amnesty in 1998
For many Vietnamese immigrants to the United States, Ly Tong was an uncompromising enemy of communism. And that, in their eyes, made him a hero. File photo: AP
