Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) paramilitary personnel disembark on Saint Martin’s island in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. This is the first time they have been deployed to an island near its southern border with Myanmar in 20 years, officials said. Photo: STR via AFP
Bangladesh deploys border guards to island near Myanmar border after maps show it in the wrong territory
- Bangladesh said the deployment to St Martin’s island was routine, but a commanding officer said it was the first deployment since 1997
- The move comes after maps printed in Myanmar show the island inside its territory
