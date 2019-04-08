Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Crown Prince of Kelantan state, Malaysia, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson on April 19. Photo: Twitter
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Kelantan Crown Prince to marry Swedish national April 19, months after king brother’s shock abdication

  • Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson in a ceremony ‘on a moderate scale’
  • His brother, former king Sultan Muhammad V, shocked the country in January when he abdicated the throne after taking leave for medical reasons
Topic |   Royalty
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Published: 4:08pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:50pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Crown Prince of Kelantan state, Malaysia, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson on April 19. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.