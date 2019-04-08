Crown Prince of Kelantan state, Malaysia, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson on April 19. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia’s Kelantan Crown Prince to marry Swedish national April 19, months after king brother’s shock abdication
- Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson in a ceremony ‘on a moderate scale’
- His brother, former king Sultan Muhammad V, shocked the country in January when he abdicated the throne after taking leave for medical reasons
