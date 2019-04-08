A man paints a mosque in East Java, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia rejects appeal of woman jailed for blasphemy after saying mosque loudspeakers were too loud
- The ethnic Chinese woman was sentenced in August 2018, more than two years after asking if the volume of loudspeakers at her neighbourhood mosque could be turned down
- Her comments sparked riots in her town, and mobs attacked her home and burned at least 14 Buddhist temples
Topic | Religion
