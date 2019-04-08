Channels

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

United States will be the Philippines’ only military ally, foreign chief Teodoro Locsin says amid South China Sea tensions

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin described the US as ‘the only world power that is a bastion of democracy and human rights’, and it would be the Philippines’ only military ally
  • Relations are improving between the US and the Philippines, which shifted toward China after President Rodrigo Duterte took power
Published: 9:17pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Philippines mulls bringing South China Sea dispute to UN as Hague ruling fails to deter Beijing

  • Presidential spokesman says Duterte has a few options to seek resolution in conflict, as Chinese vessels block Filipino fishermen’s access to Thitu Island
  • But it is up to Duterte, who has tried to forge stronger ties with Beijing, to decide
Published: 9:06pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:35pm, 6 Apr, 2019

An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
