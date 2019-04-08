Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
United States will be the Philippines’ only military ally, foreign chief Teodoro Locsin says amid South China Sea tensions
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin described the US as ‘the only world power that is a bastion of democracy and human rights’, and it would be the Philippines’ only military ally
- Relations are improving between the US and the Philippines, which shifted toward China after President Rodrigo Duterte took power
An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Philippines mulls bringing South China Sea dispute to UN as Hague ruling fails to deter Beijing
- Presidential spokesman says Duterte has a few options to seek resolution in conflict, as Chinese vessels block Filipino fishermen’s access to Thitu Island
- But it is up to Duterte, who has tried to forge stronger ties with Beijing, to decide
