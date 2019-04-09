People pose for a photo on Mai Khao Beach in Phuket. Source: Facebook
Tourists taking Phuket airport runway selfies could face death penalty
- Mai Khao Beach in Phuket is popular with selfie seekers the world over, as aircraft take a low approach to land at the nearby airport
- But they are distracting pilots and authorities have now banned them from entering the area. The maximum penalty for trespassing is death
Topic | Thailand
People pose for a photo on Mai Khao Beach in Phuket. Source: Facebook