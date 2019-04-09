Channels

Officers from the corruption eradication commission with boxes of Indonesian currency totalling more than US$560,000. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: as polling day nears, vote-buying remains a powerful corrupting force

  • Some 192 million Indonesians are set to vote next week across the world’s third-biggest democracy
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:42pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Officers from the corruption eradication commission with boxes of Indonesian currency totalling more than US$560,000. Photo: AFP
President Joko Widodo meeting supporters at a campaign rally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: unimpressed with both Jokowi and Prabowo, 32 organisations urge people to abstain from voting in #SayaGolput movement

  • Indonesia’s golput movement – the act of casting a blank ballot or abstaining from voting – is growing rapidly on social media
  • Among them are one-time supporters of President Joko Widodo who say they are disenchanted with what they perceive as his failure to promote human rights
Topic |   Asia elections
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 12:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 9 Apr, 2019

President Joko Widodo meeting supporters at a campaign rally. Photo: EPA-EFE
