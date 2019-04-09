Officers from the corruption eradication commission with boxes of Indonesian currency totalling more than US$560,000. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: as polling day nears, vote-buying remains a powerful corrupting force
- Some 192 million Indonesians are set to vote next week across the world’s third-biggest democracy
President Joko Widodo meeting supporters at a campaign rally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia election: unimpressed with both Jokowi and Prabowo, 32 organisations urge people to abstain from voting in #SayaGolput movement
- Indonesia’s golput movement – the act of casting a blank ballot or abstaining from voting – is growing rapidly on social media
- Among them are one-time supporters of President Joko Widodo who say they are disenchanted with what they perceive as his failure to promote human rights
