Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

‘Almost an invasion’: Protesters in Philippines slam Duterte for weak response over disputes in South China Sea

  • Flag-waving marchers chanted “China out” and brandished a banner saying “Defend our sovereign rights” outside the Chinese consular office in Manila
  • Tensions have flared since hundreds of Chinese vessels appeared recently near the Philippines-held Thitu Island
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:22pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 9 Apr, 2019

A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay, Philippines. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

In Philippines, support mounts for South China Sea ‘crimes against humanity’ case against Xi Jinping

  • More than 25,000 people have signed a statement of support for former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, who want the International Criminal Court to examine whether China has carried out ‘crimes against humanity’
  • They say the country’s artificial island building has caused extensive environmental damage and has blocked 320,000 Filipinos from their fishing grounds
  • But China’s envoy says Beijing has no plans to respond to the complaint, which will not “stop the development of bilateral relations”
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Raissa Robles  

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 8:28pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:54am, 27 Mar, 2019

