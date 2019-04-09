Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
‘Almost an invasion’: Protesters in Philippines slam Duterte for weak response over disputes in South China Sea
- Flag-waving marchers chanted “China out” and brandished a banner saying “Defend our sovereign rights” outside the Chinese consular office in Manila
- Tensions have flared since hundreds of Chinese vessels appeared recently near the Philippines-held Thitu Island
Topic | South China Sea
A US navy ship anchored off Manila Bay, Philippines. Photo: AP
In Philippines, support mounts for South China Sea ‘crimes against humanity’ case against Xi Jinping
- More than 25,000 people have signed a statement of support for former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, who want the International Criminal Court to examine whether China has carried out ‘crimes against humanity’
- They say the country’s artificial island building has caused extensive environmental damage and has blocked 320,000 Filipinos from their fishing grounds
- But China’s envoy says Beijing has no plans to respond to the complaint, which will not “stop the development of bilateral relations”
