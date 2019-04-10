#JusticeForAudrey is trending on Twitter internationally. Photo: Twitter
#JusticeForAudrey: Indonesian teenager, 14, allegedly bashed and sexually assaulted by 12 high school pupils
- The 14-year-old girl in Pontianak, West Kalimantan is receiving intensive treatment after being attacked by a dozen high school pupils
- The case has sparked outrage on social media, where the hashtag #JusticeForAudrey started trending internationally, and has attracted 3 million signatures in a petition calling for her justice
Topic | Indonesia
