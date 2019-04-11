Prabowo Subianto’s supporters during a campaign rally in Solo. Photo: EPA
Indonesia election: Prabowo Subianto rallies supporters in Joko Widodo’s heartland, claiming he is on ‘holy mission to save the country’
- Prabowo has also pledged to promote growth and transform Indonesia into an ‘Asian Tiger’
- ‘Central Java is a determining point’, he says
Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto at a campaign rally in Bali. Prabowo, who lost to current president Joko Widodo in the 2014 election, was a top military figure in the chaotic months before dictator Suharto was toppled by student protests in 1998. Photo: AFP
