A Thai mahout rides on an elephant spraying water on revellers. Photo: EPA
Drought threatens to put a dampener on Thailand’s Songkran festival as authorities seek to conserve water
- The annual festival is known as the world’s biggest water fight, drawing hundreds of thousands of tourists, mostly to Bangkok and other cities
- Festivities in Bangkok will be on a smaller scale because of preparations for the coronation of Thailand’s new king
Topic | Thailand
