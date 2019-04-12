Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Thai mahout rides on an elephant spraying water on revellers. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Drought threatens to put a dampener on Thailand’s Songkran festival as authorities seek to conserve water

  • The annual festival is known as the world’s biggest water fight, drawing hundreds of thousands of tourists, mostly to Bangkok and other cities
  • Festivities in Bangkok will be on a smaller scale because of preparations for the coronation of Thailand’s new king
Topic |   Thailand
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Published: 10:14am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Thai mahout rides on an elephant spraying water on revellers. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.