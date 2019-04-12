Supporters shout and gesture during a campaign rally for Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia elections: political parties react to allegations of vote stuffing
- On Thursday, as many as 50,000 ballots marked in favour of President Joko Widodo and an electoral ally were discovered in Malaysia
- His supporters have dismissed the scandal as a smear campaign, but the opposition candidate’s camp say it proves the vote is rigged
Topic | Indonesia
Supporters shout and gesture during a campaign rally for Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s presidential candidates Joko Widodo (left) and Prabowo Subianto. Photo: EPA
Indonesia election: 50,000 votes for Joko Widodo and ally found in diplomatic bags in Malaysia
- Discovery of marked ballots ahead of overseas voting on Sunday casts a shadow over next week’s general election
- A complaint was lodged by a campaign team member of the opposition candidate Prabowo Subianto, says elections committee
Topic | Asia elections
Indonesia’s presidential candidates Joko Widodo (left) and Prabowo Subianto. Photo: EPA