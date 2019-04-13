Still from security cameras at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport of Kim Jong-nam after he was attacked in February 2017. Photo: AP
Doan Thi Huong, Vietnamese woman linked to Kim Jong-nam murder, to be freed on May 3
- Huong, charged with murder more than two years ago, pleaded guilty on April 1 to a lesser charge of ‘causing hurt’, punishable by up to 10 years in prison
